Term of presidential commission on Easter attacks extended

The official term of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks has been extended until January 31, 2021.

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued extending the term of the presidential commission, which was set to end on December 20.

The Presidential Secretariat has issued the gazette enlarging the period of time of Presidential Commission of Inquiry for rendition of the final report on the suicide bomb explosions which occurred on 21st April, 2019.

The Commission was established under Section 2 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, on 20th September, 2019 by Notification published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2141/88 in order to investigate, inquire into and report on or take necessary actions in relation to the Easter attacks.

In September the term of the commission had been extended till December 20.