Term of presidential commission on Easter attacks extended

Term of presidential commission on Easter attacks extended

December 22, 2020   02:38 pm

-

The official term of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks has been extended until January 31, 2021.

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued extending the term of the presidential commission, which was set to end on December 20.

The Presidential Secretariat has issued the gazette enlarging the period of time of Presidential Commission of Inquiry for rendition of the final report on the suicide bomb explosions which occurred on 21st April, 2019.

The Commission was established under Section 2 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, on 20th September, 2019 by Notification published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2141/88 in order to investigate, inquire into and report on or take necessary actions in relation to the Easter attacks. 

In September the term of the commission had been extended till December 20.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories