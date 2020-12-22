Sri Lanka bans flights from UK over new Covid-19 variant

-

Sri Lanka has decided to ban all flights from the United Kingdom into the island in a bid to prevent the new variant of Covid-19 spreading across South England.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the move will be in effect from 2.00 am tomorrow (23) until further notice.

France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Italy initially went on to restrict flights from the UK, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the cancellation of Christmas shopping and gatherings in Southern England over the new coronavirus variant.

Now, more than 40 countries including India, Russia, Canada and Hong Kong are following similar actions.

According to John Hopkins University data, the UK has confirmed more than 2 million infections. Meanwhile, fatalities from the virus stand over 67,000 in the European island nation.