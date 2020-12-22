No decision to impose quarantine curfew during festive season - Army Chief

-

A decision has not yet been taken on whether or not to impose a quarantine curfew during the festive season, says the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Addressing the media this morning (22), the Army Commander said that they do not intend to impose a quarantine curfew or unnecessarily isolate areas that are not currently isolated.

“There is no need to impose travel restrictions. Or impose laws. People in this country are intelligent. The intelligent public must understand the global behavior regarding COVID-19.”

Speaking on the new variant of the COVID-19 virus, the Lieutenant General said that further action in this regard will be taken by the Director-General of Health Services and the health sector after analyzing the situation, under the direction of the President.

While there is no need to impose travel restrictions at the moment, action will be taken to impose them any moment as needed, he added.