Random rapid antigen tests to continue at 11 locations

Random rapid antigen tests on those who leave Western Province borders will continue at 11 locations from tomorrow (23).

During a media briefing held today (22), Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said random rapid antigen tests will be carried out at expressways as well.

He noted that the purpose of random testing is to expedite the detection of novel coronavirus cases and prevent sub-clusters from emerging.

Eleven persons crossing the Western Province borders have been tested positive for Covid-19 in random rapid antigen tests so far, DIG Rohana said further.

Testing commenced on December 18 at four locations – Salawa in Kosgama, Danowita in Mirigama, Kochchikade in Negombo, and Aluthgama on Galle Road.

Persons who test positive for the virus are directed to treatment centres immediately while those who are traveling in the vehicle with the infected person are moved to quarantine procedure.