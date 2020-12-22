Coronavirus: Sri Lanka registers 260 new infections

December 22, 2020   06:33 pm

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today (22) as 260 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

According to the Department of Government Information 225 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market and the remaining 35 are from the prison cluster.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 37,891.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 29,300 earlier today, as 618 more patients regained health.

However, 8,410 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 181 deaths related to Covid-19.

