Kandy children allowed to continue learning at nearest school

Kandy has launched a program where children can continue their academic activities as the nearest school to their residence in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

The program is currently in operation at the Menikdiwela Maha Vidyalaya.

Central Province Governor Lalith U. Gamage has visited the school to observe the program today (22).

The governor stated that he will meet with Zonal Directors of Education in Kandy next week to look into the possibility of implementing the program in other areas as well.

He further said that through the implementation of such programs, the education of children can be carried out in a practical manner without any disruption.

Under this program, any child will have the opportunity to go to the school nearest to their home and continue their education.