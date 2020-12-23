Two including teen die of Covid-19; total deaths hit 183

Two including teen die of Covid-19; total deaths hit 183

December 22, 2020   11:24 pm

-

Total Covid-19 deaths recorded in Sri Lanka reached 183 today (22) as two more persons fell victim to the virus.

Department of Government Information said the first victim is a 15-year-old from Dankotuwa area. He had been transferred from Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama to Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) where he passed away today. The cause of death was cited as Covid-19 pneumonia, blood infection and leukaemia.

The other victim, a woman aged 72 years, had died of Covid-19 pneumonia while at her home in Colombo 07. She had passed away on December 20.

