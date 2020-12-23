Lalith Weeratunga assigned to overlook Covid-19 vaccine import

-

President’s Chief Advisor Lalith Weeratunga has been assigned to overlook the coordination process of importing Covid-19 vaccine.

The decision was taken during the daily meeting of the COVID-19 committee held at the Presidential Secretariat on Tuesday (22), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

Accordingly, Mr Weeratunga is expected to hold talks with relevant officials with regard to importing the vaccine to the island nation following a thorough study.

Target groups for inoculation will be determined on requirement and priority, the PMD added.

A decision has been taken to collect data on high-risk groups and locations including estates, apartment complexes and dormitories, the release read further.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, State Minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle, MP Madhura Withana, Secretary to President P.B. Jayasundera, Chief Advisor Lalith Weeratunga, airport and aviation officials and members of Covid-19 committee.