The complete report of the committee appointed to look into the unrest at Mahara Prison is expected to be handed over to Justice Minister on the 30th of December.

A five-member committee was appointed by the minister a day after the incident to investigate and hand over a report containing recommendations.

The committee, chaired by retired High Court judge Sarojini Kusala Weerawardena, consists of Chief Legal advisor to the Ministry of Justice U. R. De Silva, Additional Secretary of the Justice Ministry Rohana Hapugaswatte, DIG Ajith Rohana and former Prisons Commissioner Gamini Jayasinghe.

The committee is tasked with preparing a report on the facts underlying the incident, the parties responsible, actions to be taken and recommendations to be taken to prevent such incidents.

The committee members had visited the prison premises on several occasions over the past few weeks to record evidence.

Its interim report was handed over to the Justice Minister on the 7th of December.