Over 1,500 statements recorded within police unit of PCoI on Easter attacks

The Special Police Unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks says that it has recorded statements from over 1,500 witnesses so far.

The five-member Presidential Commission was appointed by then-President Maithripala Sirisena on September 21, 2019.

The official term of the Presidential Commission was extended several times and it was extended until January 31, 2021, yesterday (December 22).

Accordingly, the Police Unit of the Commission has so far recorded evidence from 1,570 witnesses and the Presidential Commission has examined 436 of them.

Meanwhile, Fatima Shifana, the wife of Jameel Mohammed, the suicide bomber of the Dehiwala hotel, was brought to testify before the Presidential Commission yesterday.

However, the hearing of her evidence was not open to the media.