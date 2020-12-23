Supreme Court dismisses petitions challenging Z-score

-

The Supreme Court today ordered to dismiss the petitions seeking an interim injunction to suspend the admission of students to engineering and physics faculties in universities based on the Z-scores recently published by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The petitions were taken up before the Supreme Court bench consisting of Buwaneka Aluvihare, S.Thurairajah and Yasantha Kodagoda this morning (23).

Delivering the verdict, Presiding Judge Buwaneka Aluvihare said, with the consent of the majority of the judges, the bench decided to dismiss all the petitions taking them up for hearing.

The petitions were filed by 42 students who had passed the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination held in 2019 under the new syllabus.