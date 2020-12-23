Port unions request for meeting with President on Eastern Terminal

-

Port trade unions say they are looking forward to hold discussions with the President regarding the Eastern Terminal of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

The unions also point out that operations in the Eastern Terminal can be carried out by other employees of the Ports Authority as well.

Speaking on the matter, President of the Sri Lanka Nidahas Sevaka Sangamaya Prasanna Kalutarage said:



“An accurate report on how to save the future of the Eastern Terminal, formed by our trade union and executive officers, was discussed with the Minister.

It clearly states how we can direct and operate this Eastern Terminal for the next 5 years based on the financial capacity of the Ports Authority without obtaining any loan.

The Minister was in clear agreement on that idea. Therefore, we hope that the Eastern Terminal will be operational under the Ports Authority.

We hope to take the message that we have such assets to the President as well.”