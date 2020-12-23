Govt pursues myths instead of science - Sajith

-

A protest was held before the Borella General Cemetery today (December 23) against the cremation of COVID-19 victims under the theme of ‘Respect Religious Rights’.

The protest was joined by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and several Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) members including Mujibur Rahman, Manusha Nanayakkara, Vadivel Suresh, and S. M. Marikkar.

Speaking at the protest Sajith Premadasa stated that the government is pursuing myths instead of science and thereby violating the fundamental rights of all communities.

He said the government was ignoring the rules and regulations issued by the World Health Organization as well as the recommendations of the impartial committee, adding that this was not a matter of race or religion.

He says that this is a concern for all citizens in the country.

He further said that due to these injustice acts of the government, the Buddhists, too, have lost the ability to offer memorials and pay their last respects for their dead.

