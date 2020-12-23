Advisory issued for severe lightning

December 23, 2020   05:42 pm

The Department of Meteorology warns of thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places over the Island.

Accordingly, several places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, and Nuwara-Eliya districts are expected to be affected by this weather condition.

In addition, heavy showers of above 100 mm are likely at some places.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the advisory read further.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

