Weapons stash found in Angoda Lokkas land

December 23, 2020   06:02 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has recovered a stash of weapons at a piece of land in Selalihini Mawatha, Mulleriyawa.

Reportedly, the land belongs to the underworld crime figure ‘Angoda Lokka’ who is claimed to have died in India.

Two modern pistols of Turkish and German origin, two magazines, and 30 rounds of live ammunition were found buried in the land.

The items had been packed in a plastic container before being buried.

The raid has been carried out based on a tip-off received by the STF.

