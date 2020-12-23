Sri Lanka reports 348 new COVID-19 cases

-

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 38,407 as more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Government Information said 348 fresh cases have been detected within the day.

All of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster, reports confirmed.

With the new development, the Minuwangoda-Peliyagoda cluster has registered a total of 34,729 cases to date.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 29,882 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.