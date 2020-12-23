COVID-19 death tally reaches 184

-

Another individual has fallen victim to the novel coronavirus adding to the COVID-19 death tally of the country.

The deceased is a 71-year-old male residing in Kalutara South, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

He had passed away on December 21 at his residence.

The cause of his death has been determined as cancer and blood poisoning due to COVID-19 infection.

His death marks the 184th death from the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.