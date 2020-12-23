COVID-19 death tally reaches 184

COVID-19 death tally reaches 184

December 23, 2020   09:45 pm

-

Another individual has fallen victim to the novel coronavirus adding to the COVID-19 death tally of the country.

The deceased is a 71-year-old male residing in Kalutara South, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

He had passed away on December 21 at his residence.

The cause of his death has been determined as cancer and blood poisoning due to COVID-19 infection.

His death marks the 184th death from the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories