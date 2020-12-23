More COVID-19 cases bring total count to 38,638

December 23, 2020   09:59 pm

Department of Government Information says that another 231 individuals have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the country.

Reportedly, all new cases are identified from the Peliyagoda cluster.

Accordingly, a total of 579 cases have been reported within the day so far.

As per Epidemiology Unit data, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 38,638.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 29,882 earlier today, as 582 more patients regained health.

However, 8,573 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 184 deaths related to Covid-19.

