Sri Lanka unveils another locally produced drug

-

The program of making the country self-sufficient in all sectors should be implemented in order to have hope for the future of the country, said Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He mentioned this speaking at an event held to mark the opening of the new hormone pills and capsules manufacture plant State Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Corporation (SPMC) in Ratmalana.

During the event, Flucloxacillin 500mg capsules, the new drug produced locally by the SPMC, was also unveiled at the event.

“The government strongly believes in reducing or halting imports while locally producing everything that can be produced in this country,” the Prime Minister said.

He added, “We know that 70% of our drugs are imported from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Therefore, we have a responsibility to produce those drugs in this country. We have the people with the knowledge and wisdom to do so.”