Isolation on Laksanda Sevana lifted; two more areas shut off

December 24, 2020   07:54 am

Isolation status on ‘Laksanda Sevana’ in Wellampitiya has been lifted with effect from 6.00 am today (24), says the Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

In the meantime, Abhayapura Grama Niladhari Division and Dinanagar area in Trincomalee were placed under isolation effective from 6.00 am today.

The Army Chief made this announcement speaking to ‘Derana Aruna’ live program earlier this morning.

He urged the members of the public to restrict travels during the festive season in order to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

There is no intention to impose quarantine curfew from midnight today, the Army Chief said further.

