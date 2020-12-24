Heavy rainfall above 100 mm expected in three provinces

-

Prevailing showery condition over the Northern, Eastern and North-Central provinces is expected to reduce temporary over the next few days (December 25 and 26), says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Southern provinces.

The public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers may occur elsewhere in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly over the sea areas around the island and speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.