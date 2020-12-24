Licences of 40 buses cancelled for violating quarantine regulations

-

Measures have been taken to revoke the licences of 40 buses which were operated in violation of quarantine regulations, says State Minister Dilum Amunugama.

Laws will be strictly enforced in this regard during the festive season, he said further.

Speaking to the media at Kandy, the state minister said drivers and assistants will be arrested for transporting passengers standing inside buses.

If a bus owner is in possession of two or three buses, they are allowed to discuss and use additional journeys during this time, he added.