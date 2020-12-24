PHIs call for restrictions to limit travels between districts

-

Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) Union of Sri Lanka has urged the authorities to impose restrictions preventing travels out of district borders during the festive season, as Covid-19 infections continue to sweep across the Western Province.

Speaking to media in Colombo, the union’s chairman Mr. Upul Rohana said large numbers of positive cases are confirmed within the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) limits.

Similar situations are reported in Kalutara and Gampaha districts as well, he continued.

Three high-risk groups for novel coronavirus have been observed, Mr Rohana said;

1. People employed in the Western province and are returning to their homes outside the Western Province.

2. People who enter the Western Province to make purchases, and fail to adhere to health regulations and practices.

3. People living in areas that were isolate once but now traveling to other parts of the country.