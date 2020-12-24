Suspect arrested with drugs, cash and device used for smoking Ice

-

A suspect has been arrested while in possession of a device made for smoking crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice’ and narcotic drugs.

The arrest was made by the officers of Thalangama Police on Wednesday (23) at Bandarawatte area in Thalangama.

The police seized 250g of ‘Ice’ and 1g 800mg of heroin worth Rs 1.5 million and cash valued over Rs 200,000 during the raid carried out at the suspect’s home.

The suspect was identified as a 36-year-old who goes by the name Rajitha. Reportedly, he had been in charge of drug distribution in the racket handled by recently arrested ‘Thalahene Buddy’ who is an associate of the two drug trafficking figures ‘Welle Suranga’ and ‘Battaramulle Sanju’.

An electronic scale and, two mobile phones and several devices used to packet drugs were also seized by the officers.

Police officers will be obtaining detention orders on the suspect after producing him before Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (24).