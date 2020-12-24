Special health guidelines issued for economic centers
December 24, 2020 03:32 pm
The Ministry of Health has decided to issue a set of special health guidelines to maintain the economic centers across the island during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Presently a total of 16 economic centers are in operations across the island while the guidelines have been issued by the ministry in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.
The guidelines include:
- Each economic center must prepare a plan specific to that center to control the spread of Covid-19.
- Appointing an officer to oversee the implementation of those plans.
- Maintaining the cleanliness of the premises of the economic center on a regular basis.
- Educating the people arriving at the economic center to refrain from chewing betel leaves, smoking and spitting within the premises.
- Maintaining social distancing.
- Proper disposal of garbage in the premises of the Economic Center
- Subjecting those arriving at the economic center to random PCR tests.
- Providing necessary facilities for those arriving at the economic centers to wash hands.