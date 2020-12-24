-

The Ministry of Health says that another 686 patients who were previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 30,568.

The majority of the recoveries were reported from Punanai Treatment Centre (90), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (51), Weligama Treatment Centre (46), Padiyathalawa District Hospital (42), Karadiyanaru District Hospital (38), Hambantota District General Hospital (34) and Bingiriya Treatment Centre (30).

A total of 38,639 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 7,887 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 184 fatalities from the virus.