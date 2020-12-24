Hatton-Dickoya urban councillor positive for coronavirus

-

A member of Hatton-Dickoya Urban Council has contracted the Covid-19. Results of the PCR test performed on the said urban councillor had confirmed that he is positive for the virus.

He was self-isolating after being identified as a contact of the coronavirus-positive Agarapathana Pradeshiya Sabha (PS) Chairman Kadir Selvam, Medical Officer of Health (MOH) of Hatton-Dickoya Urban Council Ramayya Balakrishnan said.

He had reportedly joined a meeting attended by the PS chairman on the 17th of December at Polgolla in Kandy.

The urban councillor in question and his family members were placed under self-isolation subsequently.

Kadir Selvam is currently under medical care at Hambantota Treatment Centre, according to reports.

In the meantime, State Minister Jeevan Thondaman, Minister C.B. Rathnayake and several other parliamentarians are currently self-isolating as they were identified as contacts of the PS chairman.

Earlier today, Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) temporarily cancelled the PS chairman’s party membership for violating quarantine regulations, pending a disciplinary inquiry.

According to reports, PS chairman Kadir Selvam, a resident of Albion Estate in Agrapatana, had been self-quarantine due to the risk of Covid-19 in the estate.

However, he had ignored the instructions to stay at home and instead had attended several meetings in Kandy and Talawakelle areas, which were attended by a number of Ministers and local councillors.

He had reportedly attended three meetings, which were also attended by ministers and MPs, without informing the CWC general secretary that he had been directed to self-quarantine by health authorities after being subjected to a PCR test.