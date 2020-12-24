IGP orders special security measures for churches

-

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered SPs, ASPs and OICs of all police stations to provide special security measures to churches in their respective areas today and tomorrow, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Christmas will dawn in several hours and therefore the IGP this evening issued a special directive to implement special security arraignments near Catholic churches and other places of worship, he said.

The direct was issued to Superintendents of Police (SPs) in charge of divisions, Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) in charge of police stations and officers-in-charge (OICs) to meet with the priests of the respective churches and discuss the security measures, he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the special security measures will be continuously in place throughout today and tomorrow as per the IGP’s instructions and these will be monitored by the Police Headquarters.

He said this special security measures are being implemented because they are expecting Catholic devotees to visit churches and places of worship today and tomorrow due to Christmas Day.