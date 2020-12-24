PCR machine earmarked for Kalutara handed over to President

December 24, 2020   07:47 pm

The new PCR machine purchased under the guidance of Chief Incumbent of Kurunduwatta Maha Viharaya, Horana and the Adviser of Suwasarana Health Fund Ven.  Udugalmote Siri Wimala Thero and with contributions from well-wishers was officially handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The machine will be installed at the National Institute of Health in Kalutara to cater to the needs of the district, the President’s Media Division said.

Ven. Siri Wimala Thero handed over the relevant documents to the President recently.

Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardene, State Minister Jayantha Samaraweera were also present on the occasion.

