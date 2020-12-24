Coronavirus: Sri Lanka records 186 new infections

-

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today as 186 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

According to the Department of Government Information newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

In addition, four arrivals from the United Kingdom (03) and Iran (01) were also tested positive.

Thereby, Sri Lanka registered a total of 592 positive cases within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 39,231.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 30,568 earlier today, as 686 more patients regained health.

However, 8,478 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.