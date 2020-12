-

Sri Lanka’s death toll from Covid-19 reached 185 as another person fell victim to the virus, the Department of Government Information said in a media release.

The 60-year-old man had died on admission to the Pimbura Base Hospital on December 20.

He was identified as a resident of Agalawatta area.

The cause of death was recorded as blood infection exacerbated by Covid-19 virus, the release read further.