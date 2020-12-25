-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says the greatest gift we can give each other this Christmas is assuring the shared safety of ourselves and our loved ones by adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

In his Christmas message, he said: “In the midst of all the challenges of 2020, I hope the Christmas spirit fills all your hearts with positivity, courage, and hope for the new year ahead.”



Prime Minister’s Christmas Message

The birth of Christ represents peace, forgiveness, mercy, and above all, hope.

May this year’s Christmas be our promise of hope renewed. It is a time to spread joy and goodwill while appreciating our blessings in the presence of our loved ones.

As we commemorate this joyous occasion, I want to say thank you to all those in service; doctors, nurses, volunteers, the military, police officers and everyone in service – who tirelessly contributed to our community’s welfare and safety during these perilous times. This pandemic has brought upon a barrier from reuniting with our loved ones, but we must all unite in spirit to overcome its challenges.

May you all have a peaceful, safe and merry Christmas!