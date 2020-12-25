Helping others a reminder of true Christmas meaning - Sajith

-

Opposition Leader’s Christmas Message

Let’s help each other and celebrate Christmas with peace and love!

Christmas is the biggest holiday that celebrates the incarnation of God. It is considered a special tribute he paid to all human beings. I would like to wish a Merry Christmas to all Christians in Sri Lanka and around the world.

Through humanity, Jesus taught us to respect all human beings and to understand nature and the environment as a whole.

“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you. Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven.” - Matthew 5:44

The main theme of Christmas is peace. No religious leader advocated for extremism or terrorism. The world will be even more wonderful if people learn to love each other more. Religion exists to keep man alive, not to persecute him.

“Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously.” - Corinthians 9:6.

The way Jesus showed us was to dedicate ourselves to a world where love and compassion thrives. Understanding the best qualities embedded in his great life is very important especially during Christmas.

This year, we are celebrating Christmas when the world is in a state of shock. It is the worst global catastrophe we have ever faced in recent history. At the same time, the world is suffering from “new poverty”. So helping others as much as possible is a reminder of the true Christmas meaning of this occasion.

Sajith Premadasa

Leader of the Opposition