Tax to be imposed on imported readymade garments?

State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara says the government intends to impose a special tax on imported readymade garments from April 01 next year.

He said this step will be taken in order to protect the local readymade garment industry.

The State Minister of Batik, Handloom and Local Apparel Products added that necessary steps will be taken to stop the importation of substandard garments into the country.

He said that they are expecting to introduce a tax system which would increase a price of Rs 200 to around Rs 450.