Several members of Hatton-Dickoya UC self-isolating

December 25, 2020   06:32 pm

The secretary of the Hatton-Dickoya Urban Council and 08 ruling party and opposition members of the council have been placed under self-quarantine after a member of the Urban Council was recently identified as Covid-19 positive.

Health officials said these steps were taken due to the Covid-19 positive councillor attending a social gathering held at the residence of a fellow councillor representing the opposition on December 19. 

They further said that the coronavirus infected councillor is a close contact of the Agarapatana Pradeshiya Sabha chairman, who is accused of violating quarantine laws. 

