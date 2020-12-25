Coronavirus: another 90 test Covid-19 positive

-

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) says that 90 more persons have tested positive for novel coronavirus today.

All are close contacts of previous patients from Peliyagoda cluster.

This brings the total number of new cases identified so far today to 551.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters to 36,099.

The total number of recoveries in the country thus far is 31,339 while 8,258 infected patients are currently under medical care.