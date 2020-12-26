One more Covid-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

-

The Director General of Health Services confirms that one coronavirus related death has been reported today.

This brings the death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 186.

The deceased is a 54-year-old male from Akkaraipattu.

He was diagnosed as infected with Covid-19 virus and transferred from Akkaraipattu Base Hospital to Batticaloa Teaching Hospital, where he died yesterday (24).

The cause of death is mentioned as an acute heart infection due to Covid-19 virus infection.