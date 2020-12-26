Showers or thundershowers expected in several areas after 2pm

-

The showery condition over Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces is expected to enhance to some extent from tonight, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

The Met. Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly over the sea areas around the island and speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.