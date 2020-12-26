Six types of non-degradable plastics to be banned

-

Measures have been taken to ban six types of non-degradable plastics, says Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera.

He noted that relevant information has been directed to the Attorney General to seek permission to publish the gazette notification in this regard.

Accordingly, approval has been received to ban six types of plastic including sachet packets, plastic bottles containing pesticides, and toys, the minister added.

“We will proceed step by step,” he said stressing that the next step is to ban polythene bags.