Nushad Perera says he resigned as CWE chairman

Refuting the reports on being ousted, Nushad M. Perera has stressed that he stepped down as the chairman of Cooperative Wholesale Establishment (CWE).

Taking to his Facebook account this morning, Mr Perera said he will continue to chair Lanka Sathosa.

Reports circulated yesterday read that Mr Perera was ousted from Sathosa chairmanship for causing losses to the government to the tune of several billions of rupees, due to his alleged involvement in a sugar racket.

In response, Mr Perera says he was sought to chair CWE and Lanka Sathosa for his “commitment as a professional who is transparent and honest.”

Citing a busy schedule, he decided to resign from CWE chairmanship in the wake of the 2nd wave of Covid-19 as well as time constraints and workload as “it was prudent” to allocate all his time to Lanka Sathosa.

Mr Perera went on to say that the truth has been twisted to suit “hidden agendas of those who are bent on furthering their own interests.”