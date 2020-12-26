Forty-one crossing W. Province positive for Covid-19 in random rapid antigen tests

December 26, 2020   12:32 pm

Forty-one persons in total have tested positive for Covid-19 in random rapid antigen tests carried out at Western Province borders, says the Commander of Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Random testing is conducted on people leaving the Western Province, at 11 locations.

The purpose of random testing is to expedite the detection of novel coronavirus cases and prevent sub-clusters from emerging.

Random testing commenced on December 18 at four locations – Salawa in Kosgama, Danowita in Mirigama, Kochchikade in Negombo, and Aluthgama on Galle Road.

Persons who test positive for the virus are directed to treatment centres immediately while those who are travelling in the vehicle with the infected person are moved to quarantine procedure.

