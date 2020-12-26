Turkey extends medical aid to Sri Lanka to combat Covid-19

-

Turkey has sent medical assistance to Sri Lanka, as Ankara continues its relief efforts across the globe during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s embassy in Colombo said in a statement that Turkey donated 12 NF-400 NUVE Benchtop Centrifuges to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health “to fulfill the requirements of the Sri Lankan health authorities in the fight against COVID-19.”

Turkey has so far sent aid to nearly 153 countries to help stem the spread of the contagion since March.

NF-400 Benchtop centrifuges are produced by Turkish company NUVE for daily routine centrifugation needs. They were donated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) to the island nation.

Turkish Ambassador R. Demet Sekercioglu handed over the machines to Sri Lankan Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi on Thursday.

In the world, Turkey ranks second in medical assistance.

Recipients of Turkish medical aid include EU members, the US, and eight international organizations.

“The donation of the medical equipment to the Sri Lankan health authorities once again highlights Turkey’s humanitarian diplomacy, which is a fundamental part of her foreign policy,” the statement said.

“While further strengthening the cordial and friendly relations between our countries, Turkey will continue to extend unwavering support in humanitarian, development, and capacity-building assistance to Sri Lanka,” it added.

According to Development Initiative’s Global Humanitarian Assistance Report, Turkey contributed almost 26% of all global humanitarian aid in 2019, even before COVID-19 became a global pandemic.

The report released this July said Turkey spent $7.6 billion in humanitarian assistance last year, while global humanitarian aid amounted to $29.6 billion in 2019, down from $31.2 billion in 2018.

-Agencies