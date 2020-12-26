Travel restrictions imposed for Galagedara East

December 26, 2020   06:18 pm

Travel restrictions have been imposed for Galagedara East Grama Niladhari Division in Padukka.

The decision came after a Covid-19 related death was reported from the area, Medical Officer of Health (MOH) of Padukka, Dr Dumithra Kahangama said.

A man residing in Arukwatte East in Padukka had passed away recently and he was posthumously tested positive for the virus in a PCR test carried out at the Avissawella Hospital.

As a result, 40 persons in the area have been referred to PCR tests earlier today (26) and the results are expected to be received tomorrow, Dr Kahangama added.

