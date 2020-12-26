Decisions concerning coronavirus taken to protect rights of the living  Semasinghe

December 26, 2020   07:33 pm

All decisions concerning the Covid-19 pandemic are taken based on the advice of the health sector, State Minister Shehan Semasinghe says.

Addressing a public meeting in Anuradhapura, he said the final rites of Covid-19 victims are also being carried out as per health sector’s recommendations.

He also noted that people who are debating on the burial and cremation of coronavirus victims must realize that the government is taking all these decisions to protect the rights of the living.

Any decision regarding the Covid-19 outbreak are being taken on the advice of health experts, he stressed adding that the politicians cannot make such decisions.

