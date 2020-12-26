More cases top Sri Lankas COVID-19 case count by 93

December 26, 2020   09:04 pm

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says that another 93 persons have tested positive for Covid-19.

Accordingly, a total of 593 cases of coronavirus infections have been identified within the day so far.

Accordingly, the number of coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka has risen to 49,375 in total.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries climbed to 32,051 as 712 patients were discharged from hospitals today (26) after complete recovery.

Currently, a total of 8,138 infected patients are being treated at hospitals.

