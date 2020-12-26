-

Sri Lanka has witnessed another death caused by the coronavirus infection, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed.

A 67-year-old man residing in an elders’ home Modara has succumbed to the virus in this manner.

He had passed away today (December 26) while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The cause of his death is determined as COVID-19 related pneumonia.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka’s death toll from the virus has reached 187.