Derana offers clarification on video circulating on social media
December 27, 2020 07:35 am
The incident shown in the video clip was reported in the Mattakkuliya area yesterday (December 26) and the van involved in the incident was a vehicle rented by Derana on a temporary basis.
Derana wishes to affirm that the individuals involved in the incident, including the driver, are in no way affiliated with Derana.
Further, the relevant incident had not taken place during an official venture or a media coverage by Derana.