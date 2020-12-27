Rainfall above 100 mm expected in several areas

-

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbances in the vicinity of Sri Lanka showery weather is expected over most parts of the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva, Central, and North-Western provinces. Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places, the Department said.



Cloudy skies can be expected elsewhere and Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas, particularly in the evening or night.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be north-easterly over the sea areas around the island and speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankesanturai and the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Hambantota.

The sea area extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankesanturai and the sea area extending from Pottuvil to Hambantota can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.