-

Four individuals have arrested along with a stock of turmeric smuggled into the country from India, the Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The arrest has been made by the police Special Task Force (STF) upon a search of a trawler at the Hungama area.

A total of 20,000 kg of turmeric have been seized in the operation.

Further investigations into the matter are carried out by the STF and the Hungama Police.