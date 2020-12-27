COVID-19 positive man flees home while under quarantine

-

A man identified to have contracted the COVID-19 infection has run away from his residence while under quarantine.

He had been subjected to quarantine at his home following a PCR test. However, when it was revealed that he had contracted the COVID-19 virus, he had fled from his house in this manner.

Sapugaskanda Police has released the details and a photograph of the runaway and seeks assistance from the general public to apprehend him.

The runaway is a 22-year-old named Nimesh Madhusanka residing in Dewala Road, Makola North, Sapugaskanda.

Police urge the public to report any information about him to the nearest police station or police emergency number.

Sapugaskanda Police Officer in Charge (OIC) - 071 859 1599/0112 400 315

Emergency Call Division - 0112 433 333/119