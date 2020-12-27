COVID-19 positive man flees home while under quarantine

COVID-19 positive man flees home while under quarantine

December 27, 2020   09:46 am

-

A man identified to have contracted the COVID-19 infection has run away from his residence while under quarantine.

He had been subjected to quarantine at his home following a PCR test. However, when it was revealed that he had contracted the COVID-19 virus, he had fled from his house in this manner.

Sapugaskanda Police has released the details and a photograph of the runaway and seeks assistance from the general public to apprehend him.

The runaway is a 22-year-old named Nimesh Madhusanka residing in Dewala Road, Makola North, Sapugaskanda.

Police urge the public to report any information about him to the nearest police station or police emergency number.

Sapugaskanda Police Officer in Charge (OIC) - 071 859 1599/0112 400 315 
Emergency Call Division - 0112 433 333/119

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories